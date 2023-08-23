The Pirates notched their firsts conference win of the young soccer season with an 8-0 victory over Franklin County.
The Pirates got on the board early with a goal from Cy Miller off of an assist from Adam Underhill. Later in the first half, Jacoby Miller was on the receiving end of an Ethan Smith assist to push the score to 2-0 at the break.
The second half scoring opened up with another Jacoby Miller goal, this time assisted by John Robbins. A Smith penalty kick made the score 4-0. Smith followed with another goal assisted by Jacoby Miller.
Underhill scored his first goal of the season to make the score 6-0. Jacoby Miller completed his hat trick off of an Smith assist, and capped his night with an assist to his brother, Cy, for the eighth goal of the game for the Pirates.
The Pirates are 2-2 (1-1 EIAC) and return to the pitch on Tuesday against Southwestern (Shelby).
