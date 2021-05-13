GREENSBURG – Columbus North's softball team is pretty good at not allowing runs. 

The Bulldogs shut out Greensburg 2-0 on Wednesday. It was their fifth straight shutout, and their seventh in the last eight games. 

The Pirates were also shut out Tuesday in an EIAC game at South Dearborn, 1-0.

GCHS (10-7, 6-4 EIAC) will play Friday at Batesville (6-10, 2-9 EIAC), resuming a game postponed by rain from earlier this season. The Pirates lead 3-0 in the second inning. 

