GREENSBURG – Lane Sparks joins Colin Comer by trapping the ball after it’s inbounded. He tips the pass, allowing Brett Stringer to make the steal under the basket.
Stringer bounces it to Sparks, who flies in and throws down a one-hand tomahawk dunk over a North Decatur player.
That play was one of many highlights during Tuesday’s game (and definitely worth checking out online if you haven’t seen it).
It was one of four dunks by Sparks. Comer also threw down a powerful a two-handed dunk, and the Pirates rolled over the Chargers 85-41.
“It was real fun,” Sparks said. “The first half we didn’t play so well, but then we decided to press and get the tempo going. We knew they were younger, so we wanted to speed them up and get a lot of steals.”
Sparks and Stringer are Greensburg’s only seniors and were honored 45 minutes before the tip. The Pirates opted to host Senior Night on their first home game, which took place after several cancellations and postponements.
“It doesn’t seem real to be a senior,” Sparks said. “It was good, real good, to get out there and win by 40 on Senior Night. North is young, but they'll be really good in the future."
Greensburg improved to 4-0, while North dropped to 1-5.
The Chargers made a run in the second quarter, thanks to Lance Nobbe getting hot, and went into halftime trailing 36-26.
But the score got lopsided quickly in the third, when the Pirates went to the man-to-man trapping press. They outscored the Chargers 30-7 in the period.
“Give North lot of credit,” Pirates coach Stacy Meyer said. “They responded very well in the second quarter and made run at us. The third was the telling quarter. Our defensive pressure bothered them, which led to turnovers and easy baskets.”
Sparks finished with 37 points, two shy of the career-high he set the previous game at Jennings County. However, he did set a new record for most dunks in a game. He had five once, but it came in a scrimmage.
His favorite, of course, was the posterizing one-hander.
Sparks’ future college coach, Huntington University’s Kory Alford, was in attendance to witness him make the highlight reel play along with six steals and six assists.
Sparks is averaging 33.8 points per game.
“Just playing hard, knowing what I can do,” Sparks said when asked to explain how he’s scoring so much. “Guys are passing to me and getting me open, teammates are screening for me.”
Comer added 16 points, including going 3-for-4 from behind the arc. He grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and made four steals.
Dakota Walters scored 11 and made three steals.
Also scoring for the Pirates were Ki Dyer seven, Brenden Stanley six, Austin Barnes-Pettit six and Stringer two.
The Pirates dressed only seven players. It was the final day their junior varsity roster had to be in quarantine, and they practiced Wednesday morning with the varsity.
ND youth
The Chargers started three sophomores, one freshman and one senior against the Pirates.
While North coach PJ Metz doesn’t believe in moral victories, he acknowledged it was good to see the Chargers compete in the first half. That’s all he asked his team for prior to tipoff: compete and play hard.
“With us being young and having zero varsity experience, I knew coming in against a team like this – especially on their home floor – it was going to be a challenge and an uphill battle,” Metz said.
“Credit to Greensburg. They do a pretty dang good job. You can’t just cut the head off of one snake. They’ve got three or four of them.”
Nobbe scored 12 of his team-high 24 points in the second quarter. The sophomore hit three 3-pointers.
No other Chargers scored more than four points.
Freshman Kaden Muckerheide scored all of his four in the first half. Metz inserted him into the starting point guard role after Trent Gauck recently went down with an injury.
Metz thought the 5-foot-8 Muckerheide showed toughness.
“He could’ve wilted,” Metz said. “No matter how many times he threw the ball away and got frustrated, he came right back the next possession. Good players forget the one before and they move on to the next play. I thought he did a pretty nice job.”
The Chargers primarily used a 3-2 zone against the Pirates.
“I knew with us being young and them having what they have, there’s no way we could’ve went toe-to-toe with them man-to-man,” Metz said.
Up next for ND
The Chargers graduated 10 seniors from last year and didn’t return any varsity players.
Metz was the junior varsity coach before being promoted before this season, so he’s coached all of the players in recent years. They’re all learning how to adjust to the varsity level together.
“My biggest thing is still getting them used to the speed of the game,” Metz said. “It’s hard because you can’t simulate that in a practice when you’re playing against five other varsity guys used to going JV speed, or you’re playing against the JV. That’s only gonna come with varsity experience.”
The Chargers will host a one-day tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 30. They’ll begin at 10:30 a.m. against Centerville (1-3).
Rising Sun (1-1) and Yorktown (3-3) will play at 12:30 p.m.
The two losing teams will play at 6, followed by the two winning teams at 8.
Metz mentioned several things the Chargers will look to improve upon, including timing with their motion offense, plus anticipating and stopping straight line drives on defense.
After six games out of 22, it’s a step-by-step process.
“By the end of the season going into sectional, hopefully we’ll be where we want to be – and that’s our ultimate goal,” Metz said.
Up next for GHS
Two different holiday tournaments Greensburg was supposed play in have been canceled. Meyer has been looking to schedule an opponent early next week, but hasn’t had any luck yet.
For now, the Pirates will return to action Jan. 2 at Columbus East.
“It’s one those things where a lot of teams have openings,” Meyer said, “but not next week.”
