GREENSBURG – Greensburg's tennis team closed the regular Wednesday by knocking off Rushville 5-0.
The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference match had been delayed twice because of rain, but it was worth the wait for the Pirates. They improved to 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the EIAC.
The Lions (5-13, 1-6, EIAC) have one more regular season match on tap Monday against Shelbyville.
"The entire team played well and showed tremendous growth," Rushville coach Dan Riddell said.
Singles results
No. 1 Jenna Foster def. Alexis Fenimore 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Abigail Hoeing def. Lexey Yager 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 Olivia Colson def. Audrey Gulley 6-4, 7-5
Doubles results
No. 1 Mollie Pumphrey/Ella Chapman def. Josie Fields/Juliana Simmermon 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 Janae Comers/Hailey Duerstock def. Lily Yager/Isabella Wilson 6-0, 6-0
Up next
The EIAC tournament is being played Thursday and Saturday at Greensburg. It's an individual tournament for singles and doubles players that will determine all-conference.
