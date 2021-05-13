Audrey Gulley

Rushville's Audrey Gulley lost a close match at No. 3 singles to Greensburg's Olivia Colson on Wednesday. 

GREENSBURG – Greensburg's tennis team closed the regular Wednesday by knocking off Rushville 5-0. 

The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference match had been delayed twice because of rain, but it was worth the wait for the Pirates. They improved to 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the EIAC.

The Lions (5-13, 1-6, EIAC) have one more regular season match on tap Monday against Shelbyville. 

"The entire team played well and showed tremendous growth," Rushville coach Dan Riddell said.

Singles results

No. 1 Jenna Foster def. Alexis Fenimore 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 Abigail Hoeing def. Lexey Yager 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Olivia Colson def. Audrey Gulley 6-4, 7-5

Doubles results

No. 1 Mollie Pumphrey/Ella Chapman def. Josie Fields/Juliana Simmermon 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Janae Comers/Hailey Duerstock def. Lily Yager/Isabella Wilson 6-0, 6-0

Up next

The EIAC tournament is being played Thursday and Saturday at Greensburg. It's an individual tournament for singles and doubles players that will determine all-conference.

