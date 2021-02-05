COLUMBUS – Greensburg swimmers performed brilliantly under the pressure of sectional prelims Thursday at Columbus North.
“Our girls swam fantastic,” Pirates coach Josh Hawkins said. “Our seniors performed like they'd done sectional prelims more than just the first three times in their high school careers. They were absolutely brilliant.”
The Pirates entered with a goal of trying to get everyone into the best spot for Saturday’s consolation and championship finals. No points are awarded, and the focus is strictly on each individual.
The Pirates advanced several swimmers to championship (finish 1-8) and consolation finals (finishing 9-16).
All three relays advanced to championship finals.
Sarah Springmeyer advanced to the championship final in the 200 free and the consolation finals in the 500 free.
Jess Williams advanced to her first consolation final in the 200 free.
Rebekah Porter advanced to the consolation finals for the first time in her career in the 200 IM.
Katie McLean advanced to the championship final in the 100 fly (her first championship final ever) and the consolation final in the 100 breast.
Arianna Sia and Brenner Hanna advanced to the championship finals in the 100 free, while Sia also advanced to the championship final in the 100 back.
“We focus on putting our girls in a position to succeed and end their season on a high note. Sometimes that means swimming in a consolation final,” Hawkins said. “So when evaluating our girls' swims tonight I'm very pleased. There were a couple of swims that didn't go exactly like we'd hoped, but all in all it went according to plan and I'm excited to see what these girls will accomplish Saturday.”
Consolation finals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with championship finals slated to start at 1 p.m.
