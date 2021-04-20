GREENSBURG – Aside from the first set at No. 1 doubles, it was a quick sweep for Greensburg’s tennis team Monday against Columbus East.
Molly Pumphrey and Abigail Hoeing broke serve late in the first set to take it 7-5, then won the second set 6-2. It was Pumphrey's first time playing doubles this season.
The rest of the matches were even more lopsided.
Jenna Foster won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Olivia Colson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Coach Katrina Peters swapped Ella Chapman and Pumphrey for this match. Playing singles for the first time, Chapman won 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.
The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Janae Comer also won easily, taking it 6-0, 6-1.
JV action
The Pirates also dominated junior varsity matches.
Claire Nobbe played the lone JV singles match, taking it 6-0. She also teamed with Anne Pumphrey to win a pair of doubles matches.
Kayla Kramer and Morgan Cain also won a pair of doubles matches.
Up next
The Pirates (4-2, 2-0 EIAC) will host Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foe Batesville (2-3, 2-2 EIAC) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
