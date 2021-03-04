GREENSBURG – Lane Sparks makes a steal near the half-court line. He races to toward the left side of the bucket, rises up and slams home an emphatic dunk.
The Greensburg senior lets out a primal roar as the home crowd applauds the play.
It was unquestionably the highlight from a game so lopsided that the outcome was never in doubt. Greensburg suffocated Rushville during Wednesday’s sectional action, winning 64-14.
The Pirates led 19-2 after the first quarter, 38-4 at halftime and 57-7 after three quarters before sitting Sparks and most of its starters the rest of the way.
Sparks scored 24 points on an efficient 10-for-14 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds to go with five steals and five assists.
Colin Comer scored 14 points and Dakota Walters added 11 points.
Addison Barnes-Pettit matched Sparks with a team-best nine rebounds.
Ki Dyer dished out a team-high six assists.
The Pirates didn’t make a 3-pointer for the first time this season, going 0-for-4. However, they didn’t need to make long jumpers, using their size and speed to get to the basket with ease over the undersized Lions.
Rushville ends its season 1-20.
Freshman Jerron Taylor scored a team-high five points. His pair of layups accounted for the only Rushville points in the first half.
Greensburg improved to 16-4 and advances to Friday’s semifinal matchup against Batesville (9-14). They’ll play in the second game, slated to tip off no earlier than 7:30 p.m.
Connersville and South Dearborn will play at 5:30 in the first semifinal game.
