Greensburg defeated Rushville Wednesday evening 3-2.
Brett Stringer played a very good match at No. 1 singles winning 6-4, 6-3.
Isaac Tebbe and Charlie Pumphrey had tough days at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Tebbe lost 3-6, 1-6 and Pumphrey lost 5-7, 5-7.
Nos. 1 and 2 doubles were dominant, as No. 1 doubles won 6-1, 7-5 and No. 2 doubles won 6-0, 6-3.
“I was very pleased with how Karson Scheidler and Bryce Stringer played tonight at 2 doubles,” head coach Collin Rigney said.
The Pirates tennis team returns to action next Monday against Jennings County.
