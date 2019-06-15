GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Pirates are heading to the home of the Colts this season for their meeting with the Connersville Spartans.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Pirates and Spartans will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Southeastern Showdown.
High school football teams throughout Southeastern Indiana will be showcased on this particular Saturday.
In total, seven EIAC teams and the Milan Indians will play a series of games.
The Pirates and Spartans will kick off the event with a Noon game.
Following the Pirates will be Rushville vs. Franklin County, Batesville vs. South Dearborn and Lawrenceburg vs. Milan.
Lawrenceburg last appeared at Lucas Oil Stadium This is the Pirates first appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium since the meeting with the Batesville Bulldogs in 2016.
The Pirates will not be losing a home game to this event as the Connersville meeting was scheduled to be a road trip in the first place. Greensburg is currently on a four game win streak against Connersville.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
