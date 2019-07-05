GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates will participate in one of the top Indiana high school basketball events of the season this year on Dec. 14.
The Forum Tipoff Classic at Southport Fieldhouse is a 12-team event, focused on headlining several Division I prospects.
At Noon, the Pirates will meet the hosting school --- the Southport Cardinals.
The Cardinals enter the 2019 season off of an 11-13 campaign behind guard Brevin Jefferson.
The Pirates enter off of their 24-2 season last year with three of the top four scorers returning (Andrew Welage, Lane Sparks and Miles Wilkison).
At 1:40 p.m. the Brownsburg Bulldogs will meet the Heritage Hills Patriots.
Gary West Side, featuring standout sophomore Jalen Washington, who holds offers from Indiana and Purdue already, will lead his squad into battle against the Hamilton Southeastern Royals. The Royals are led by 7-foot junior Mabor Majak.
Carmel is the defending Class 4A state champion and they will play Evansville Reitz at 5 p.m.
Silver Creek vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk will take place at 6:40 p.m. This matchup features two defending state champions. Silver Creek returns junior standouts Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi, both have which received Division I offers. Blackhawk features 6-10 junior Caleb Furst, who has offers from schools such as Stanford.
Bloomington South vs. Culver Academy closes the night at 8:30 p.m. This year’s two front runners for Mr. Basketball will square off in this game. Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal will be joined by teammate and Army recruit Noah Jager to battle Culver Academy’s Trey Galloway.
