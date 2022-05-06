BATESVILLE - Hillcrest Country Club was the host for the visiting Greensburg Pirates and Batesville. On the front nine, Greensburg posted a team-total 169. Batesville finished with a 181.
Greensburg's Hunter Springmeyer was the medalist with a round of 40. Parker Phillips finished with 42. Abe Tebbe was a shot back with 43 and Colten Schroeder was another shot back with 44.
Other scores for the Pirates included jack McKinsey 47, Brant Acra 52, Bryce Stringer 57 and Jonathan Flinn 57.
The Bulldogs were led by Henry Koehne with a 44. Alec Bunselmeier carded a 45. Both Jackson Day and Leo Moody finished with 46.
Other scores for the Bulldogs included Jackson Wanstrath 48, Kyle Williamson 50, Logan Fletcher 54 and Ian Carpenter 56.
Hillcrest will host the Batesville Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
