GREENSBURG – It was about as good of a start as a coach could ask for.
Greensburg’s boys basketball team made its first 10 shots during its season-opening game Saturday at Trinity Lutheran in Seymour. The Pirates continued the torrid shooting throughout the contest, draining 70 percent of their shots from the field.
It added up to an 89-51 victory.
“When you get off to start like that it’s great,” coach Stacy Meyer said about making 10 shots to start the game. “I thought kids the played unselfish, took high percentage shots, and obviously we hit them. I was pleased offensively how we handled it and came out.”
Colin Comer had an especially hot hand. The junior guard scored 32 points on 12-for-15 shooting. He went 8-for-10 from 3-point range.
“He shot the ball really well,” Meyer said, “and had a very good third quarter.”
Lane Sparks got the Pirates going early. The senior, who has signed with Huntington University, scored 12 of his 29 points in the first quarter.
Sparks also dished out a career-high 12 assists, snagged seven boards and swatted three shots.
What makes the numbers for Comer and Sparks even more impressive is Meyer pulled them early in the fourth quarter.
“Those guys put in a lot time to basketball,” Meyer said.
“It was two good offensive performances for both those boys.”
Junior Brenden Stanley made all four of his field goal attempts and scored 12 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds to go with five assists.
Backing up Meyer’s point about the Pirates playing unselfish basketball is this statistic: They recorded 31 assists on 35 field goals.
Meyer also mentioned two players who played well in their varsity debuts. Sophomore Ki Dyer notched seven points and seven assists, while freshman Addison Barnes-Pettit had four points and six boards.
“It was a very good game for all of them,” Meyer said.
Of course, there are always things for a team to work on. The Pirates will have all week to practice and prepare for Saturday’s game at South Decatur.
Unlike Trinity Lutheran (0-4), which didn’t press at all, the Cougars will employ a full-court defense intended to speed up the game.
The Pirates will also work on containing dribble penetration.
“We need to do a little better job at that,” Meyer said. “We’ll really be tested at that against South. They have some guys who can shoot it and drive it too. And with their pressing style defense, taking care of the basketball will be at a premium as well.”
Greensburg had 15 turnovers in the opener.
Meyer thanked Trinity Lutheran for hosting the Pirates. It was an addition to the schedule after Batesville had to postpone a game slated for Friday.
South Decatur lost its season opener Saturday at 3A Mississinewa 95-74.
Greensburg handed South one of its two losses a year ago. Both went on to win sectional titles before the pandemic canceled their seasons.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to be able to play the game,” Meyer said.
JV action
Greensburg's junior varsity squad also started the season with a victory, topping Trinity Lutheran 51-31.
Granger Maxwell led the scoring with 15, while Jeter Edwards added 12 and Caleb Wright scored eight.
