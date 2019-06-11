GREENSBURG -- The Pirates track and field team gathered last Wednesday to celebrate and pass out awards.
This year’s most valuable field athletes were Daimon Austin and Lily Grimes.
The most valuable distance runners were Brenner Hanna and Hunter Butz.
The most valuable sprinters were Elizabeth Mitchell and Joey Woods.
The Lady Pirates recognized Emily Mangels with an outstanding freshman award.
The track teams’ most improved athlete awards went to Emma Wilmer and Nick Zapfe.
Kayla Haycock and Matt Stewart were given this year’s mental attitude award winners.
Mary West, Vincent Pavy and Grimes were all recognized for their participation as a four year senior.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
