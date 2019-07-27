GREENSBURG -- As we inch closer to the 2019-20 fall sports season, the 2018-19 Greensburg Lady Pirates volleyball team has picked up a recognition that not many teams ever receive.
The Pirates are one of 25 Indiana teams that have earned the prestigious 2018-2019 AVCA Team Academic Awards.
The IHSVCA is an Affiliate Partner with the AVCA, they provide valuable resources for our newly formed association. This includes coordinating the Team Academic Award.
The coach must be a current member of the AVCA and the IHSVCA.
AVCA will evaluate each nomination based on the AVCA Team Academic Award criteria
Each varsity team must maintain the minimum cumulative team grade-point average during the entire 2017-18 academic year. The minimums are as follows; a 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale).
All athletes who competed in any dates of varsity competition during the traditional volleyball season must be included in the nomination.
Joining the Pirates with the recognition are:
Batesville High School, Bishop Chatard High School, Castle High School, Cathedral High School, East Central High School, Carroll High School, Hamilton Southeastern, Heritage Christian School, Kankakee Valley High School, Knox High School, Lawrenceburg High School, Mt. Vernon High School, North Montgomery, Oldenburg Academy, Parke Heritage High School, Penn High School, Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, Tipton High School, Trinity Lutheran High School and University High School of Indiana.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
