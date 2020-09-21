RUSHVILLE - The annual Battle of the Ball trophy was up for grabs at Rushville as the Lions hosted the Pirates of Greensburg on the pitch.
Greensburg claimed rights to the trophy with a 3-1 victory over the Lions.
Greensburg’s Grayson Newhart got the scoring started in the first half with his 20th goal of the season. The Pirates took a 1-0 lead into the second half, where sophomore Luke Hellmich notched his 10th goal of the season just 50 seconds into the half.
Rushville answered in the second half with a goal from Carter Tague. With under 15 minutes left to play, Newhart was able to seal the game with an assist to junior Jonathon Ralston. The 3-1 score held true until the final whistle, moving the Pirates to 6-5 on the year and 2-1 in EIAC play.
The Lions moved their record to 4-7 on the season.
