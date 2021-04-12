COLUMBUS — The bats came alive Saturday for Greensburg.
The Pirates’ softball team posted their season high for runs to defeat Columbus North 11-6.
Melina Wilkison led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.
Taylor Cooney collected two hits and got hit by a pitch.
Liz Pavy ripped a double, while Emma Deweese and Lydia Balser had singles.
The Pirates were very patient, drawing eight walks.
Hermione Robinson allowed four earned runs. The freshman struck out five and walked four.
The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader was canceled because of rain. It was the Pirates’ third game of the week that was affected by weather.
They led South Dearborn 1-0 in the bottom of the third during action Wednesday, and led Batesville 3-0 in the second inning Thursday when rain halted both games.
The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference game with South Dearborn has no makeup date yet, while the Batesville game will resume May 14.
Greensburg began play this week 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the EIAC.
