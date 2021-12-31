RICHMOND - After going 2-0 on the opening day of the Bob Wettig Tournament in Richmond, the Pirates returned to Richmond for semifinal and final action.
The Pirates knocked off host Richmond 53-39 to reach the tournament championship game against Bloomington South.
In the title game, Greensburg's Ki Dyer hit a bucket in the lane with under four seconds to play to lift the Pirates to the 38-36 victory and tournament title.
The second and fourth quarters were critical in the Pirates' win over the Richmond Red Devils. Greensburg led 10-9 after one quarter and extended the lead to 26-18 at the half with a 16-9 second quarter.
Richmond fought back to cut the deficit to 36-32 at the end of the third quarter. The Pirates sealed the semifinal win with a 17-7 fourth quarter.
Dyer led three Pirates in double figures with 18 points. Colin Comer added 15 points and Brenden Stanley had 11 points. Dakota Walters finished with nine points.
Stanley led the Pirates on the glass with eight rebounds. Walters had seven rebounds and Dyer pulled down four rebounds, including three on the offensive end.
Walters had a team-high four assists. Comer dished out three assists.
In the title game, Bloomington South took an 11-6 lead after the first quarter. The Pirates owned the middle quarters, outscoring the Panthers 12-7 in the second quarter and 11-5 in the third quarter to lead 29-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
Dyer's bucket in the lane put the Pirates up 38-36 with less than four second remaining. The Panthers got a shot at the buzzer, but it did not go down as the Pirates claimed the tourney title.
Dyer and Comer both scored 14 points to lead the way for the Pirates. Walters finished with seven points and Stanley had three points.
Stanley finished with a team-high nine rebounds. Walters and Dyer both had four rebounds.
Dyer dished out three assists and Comer had a team-high two steals.
All-Tourney Team
- MPV - Ki Dyer, Greensburg
- Brenden Stanley, Greensburg
- Colin Comer, Greensburg
- Cade Brenner, NorthWood
- Ian Raasch, NorthWood
- Stephan Douglas, Richmond
- Jalen Jackson, Ft. Wayne Northrop
- Brock Kincaid, Bloomington South
- Tyree Rochell, Bloomington South
- Christian Woods, Central Christian
- Logan Rohrer, Lawrenceburg
