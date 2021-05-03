GREENSBURG – Playing on their home course, the Greensburg Pirates beat North Decatur for the Decatur County Cup.
The Pirates shot a 165 on the front nine at Greensburg Country Club. The Chargers shot a 183. South Decatur doesn't have a golf team this season.
Ben Bausback earned County MVP honors by shooting a three-over 38.
Also scoring for the Pirates were Parker Phillips 41, Devin Winkler 42 and Abe Tebbe 44.
North's low man was Carson Parmer, who shot a 40.
Rounding out the Chargers' scoring were Collin Bryant 44, Jack Koehne 47, Austin Gould 52 and Cejay Parmer 52.
Up next
GCHS was slated to play Monday at Batesville.
North returns to action Friday when it will host Connersville.
