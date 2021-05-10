GREENSBURG – One team was guaranteed to end its losing streak.
Greensburg came into Saturday’s softball game having lost three straight, while Batesville had lost five in a row.
GCHS senior Melina Wilkison hit a home run and a triple, helping lift the Pirates to a 7-2 win.
Liz Pavy had two hits, including a double, while Taylor Cooney drove in a run for the Pirates, who took advantage of several miscues from the Bulldogs.
Batesville committed five errors behind Paige Oldham, leading to five unearned runs.
Hermione Robinson struck out four to earn the win. Greensburg committed two errors, leading to a pair of unearned runs for Batesville.
Wilkison went deep for the third straight game. The Ohio State signee has a team-best four homers this season.
Also recording hits for the Pirates were Carlee Adams, Lydia Balser, Allison Ripperger and Robinson.
Emma Belter went 2-for-3 to lead the Bulldogs. Kylie Laker, Renee Lecher and Oldham also had hits.
Greensburg 7, Rushville 2
The Pirates won Monday’s Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference matchup after taking a 3-0 lead. Rushville responded with two runs, but the Pirates pulled away.
Wilkison went 3-for-3, including double in the first.
Ripperger and Emma Deweese each drove in two runs.
Robinson homered and went 2-for-3, plus the freshman earned the win in the circle.
Up next
Greensburg (10-6, 6-3 EIAC) will play Tuesday at South Dearborn (7-8, 2-4 EIAC).
Batesville (6-9, 2-8 EIAC) will host conference leader East Central on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.