BATESVILLE – The scores were higher than normal, but Greensburg's golf team still earned a win Thursday.
The Pirates shot a 191, beating Oldenburg Academy (196), Lawrenceburg (201) and Franklin County (202).
"It was not a great night for us," GCHS coach Bryce Mize said, "but we were happy to walk away victorious."
Drew Wager of Oldenburg shot a 40 on the front nine at Hillcrest Country Club to earn medalist honors.
The top four scores for Greensburg were Ben Bausback 44, Parker Phillips 47, Devin Winkler 48 and Abe Tebbe 52. Hunter Springmeyer and Jonathan Flinn also competed.
Up next
The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference tournament is slated for Saturday at Willowbrook Country Club in Connersville.
"Hopefully we can get some things cleaned up by Saturday," Mize said. "We really need to focus on forgetting the bad shots and moving on with our rounds. We'll have to be much better if we hope to win conference or advance from sectional."
