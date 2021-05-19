GREENSBURG – There’s no place like home.
After playing away meets the past couple weeks, Greensburg’s golf team returned to Greensburg County Club and won a three-way meet Tuesday.
The Pirates shot a 169, beating Milan (177) and Batesville (184).
“It was good to be back on our home course. After spending the better part of two weeks away from home, we were ready to get back,” Pirates coach Bryce Mize said. “Our confidence had been a little shaken here lately, so it was nice to see some lower scores. Ben was outstanding, and the rest of the guys were solid enough to get the job done. This is a good step in the right direction for us moving forward.”
Ben Bausback shot a two-over 37 on the front nine. He was one shot behind medalist honors of Bryson Harris of Milan.
Other scores for Greensburg were Hunter Springmeyer 42, Abe Tebbe 44, Parker Phillips 46, Jonathan Flinn 51 and Bryce Stringer 52.
Dean Campbell shot a 44 to lead Batesville. Other scores for the Bulldogs were Jack Abplanalp 45, Jackson Wanstrath 47, Austin Pohlman 48, Logan Fletcher 49 and Kyle Williamson 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.