GREENSBURG – The Pirates picked up a pair of wins last week, including topping Connersville in extra innings, before wrapping up conference play Thursday with a home loss to the Spartans.
Greensburg 6, Scottsburg 5
Oakley Best ripped a team-high three hits, including a double, helping lift the Pirates to non-conference win on Tuesday, May 18.
Karson Scheidler and Toby Brogan recorded a hit and RBI. Austin Adams also drove in a run, while Grayson Newhart and Corbin Mathews each had a hit.
Brogan got the win, going allowing four runs (two earned) and striking out three in five innings. Adams got the two-inning save, striking out four.
Greensburg 9, Connersville 5
It was tied 4-4 after seven innings during Wednesday's game in Brookville. The Pirates wasted little time in extra innings, scoring five runs in the top of the eighth to earn the EIAC victory.
Brogan (two hits, three RBIs) and Newhart (two hits, two RBIs) had big days at the plate.
Mathews and Brett Stringer also had a hit and an RBI. Scheidler, Isaac Tebbe and Leland Workman also had hits.
Blane Redd went seven innings, allowing four runs (two earned). Mathews pitched the eighth and allowed one run.
Connersville 12, Greensburg 0
The Spartans exploded for nine runs in the first inning of Thursday's game in Greensburg, rolling to a win in five innings.
The Pirates were held hitless by Braxton Meyers. The sophomore struck out four and walked two.
Up next
GCHS (7-15, 2-12 Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference) added a nonconference game Monday and will host Brownstown Central at 6 p.m.
Sectional play begins Thursday when the Pirates will once again play Connersville. The game will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be played at Lawrenceburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.