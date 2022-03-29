The Lady Pirates softball team is coming off a 16-9 campaign that included a sectional and regional championship. The Lady Pirates were 9-5 in the EIAC, but will have players in new positions this season for head coach Wade Hersley.
“It may take a few games to figure out our new positions and line-up, as we will have an entire new outfield and infield,” Coach Hersley said. “We have girls capable of filling in for what we lost last year. This group is working hard and putting in the effort to get better each day. It’s going to be fun to watch this group compete and get better though out the season.”
Spring break has played havoc with the early workouts for the Lady Pirates. Coach Hersley said the off-season workouts went ok, but it was hard to get all the girls there due to playing other sports.
“The first two weeks of official practice were difficult to fill a full team due to our spring break, but we brought up some of the JV girls to fill out the team to practice. At any time, we will have 11-15 girls dressing for varsity games. We have a total of 26 girls in our program this year,” Coach Hersley said.
“Our key returning players are sophomore pitcher Hermione Robinson. She went 16-5 in her freshman year. She put the time and results are really showing. Sophomore catcher Carlee Adams caught every game/inning as a freshman. Junior Lydia Balser is our other pitcher and will play short stop when she is not pitching. Senior Allison Ripperger will probably move from outfield to infield and senior Kayla Kelso will take over at first base and play some at third base,” Coach Hersley added.
Other Lady Pirates looking to make an impact for the Lady Pirates are sophomore Alexis Condon, freshman Mylie Wilkison, junior Macy Simmonds, junior Emilee Ernstes, sophomore Makenzie Austin and sophomore Cheyenne Cordray.
The Lady Pirates also have four others girls that will split time between JV and varsity: freshmen Emma McQueen, Evvy Clevenger, Saylor Scripture and junior Emily Coy.
“Team goals as always is to win conference and sectional, to get better every day, to be playing our best at the end of the season and defend our sectional title,” Coach Hersley said.
