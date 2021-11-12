The Mid-Eastern Conference, made up of Eastern Hancock, Monroe Central, North Decatur, Shenandoah and Wes-Del, announced the All-MEC football team on Tuesday.
North Decatur (6-5 overall, 0-3 in MEC) had five players selected to the All-MEC team. The Chargers' lone senior Nick Gall was named to the team. Juniors Reid Messer, Carson Parmer, Jake Kinker and James Evans were also honored by the conference.
Monroe Central led the conference with a 4-0 record. Members of the All-MEC team included Rhody Braun, Luke Jones, Joel Kennedy, Mitchell Moles, Gavin Smithson-Buciaga, Caleb Snyder, Jackson Ullom and Joey Ullom.
Eastern Hancock was 3-1 in conference play. Members of the All-MEC team included Zach Arnold, Logan Hoskins, Landon O’Neal, Cole Rainbolt, Chase Riggs, Kain Sotelo and Houston Swan.
Shenandoah went 2-2 in the conference. Raiders selected to the All-MEC team included Adrian Adkins, Bob Ayres, Mayson Lewis, Dylan McDaniel, Lucas Mills and Kolbey Siler.
Wes-Del (0-3 in MEC) had five members selected to the All-MEC team including Trey Adams, Arick Lehman, Alex Light, AJ Nauman and Evan Whitesell.
