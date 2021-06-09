GREENSBURG – Tom Hood wasn't sure he was going to be able to play in the Our Hospice Decatur Golf Tournament. He had a surgery scheduled for June 18, which is the same day as tournament that he's played in all but one time.
But the surgery got postponed to a later date, so Hood and his wife Ruth will be able to participate in 27th annual tournament.
"Every year we look forward to it because it's a lot of fun," Tom Hood said. "We have a good time and know a lot of people who play in it, so it makes it worthwhile."
Hood is fairly certain he's played in the event every year except 2015, when he wasn't cleared to play golf yet after an angioplasty.
He's played with many different teams over the years, but for the past two decades it's been the same: Tom and Ruth Hood, along with Dr. Michael and Phyllis Schilling. The couples are longtime friends and have taken golf trips together.
The Decatur Golf Tournament benefits Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.
“This is an important fundraising event for us," said Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President. "As a not-for-profit hospice, we rely on generous community support to help us raise funds to bridge the gap in funding and bring the very best care to all patients and families who need it."
Leonard said the organization provided over $311,000 in professional medical care last year in the Greensburg area. Fundraising events, such as this golf tournament, are major contributors to helping provide support for those at the end of their lives.
"We gratefully ask the Greensburg and surrounding communities, especially at this time of unprecedented challenges, to once again step up and help us meet this need," Leonard said.
Greensburg Country Club will host the tournament, which will begin with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Registration must be done in advance, as there will be no walk-up registration on June 18. Players can register by contacting Tabitha at 812-662-3194 or tsaltzman@crh.org.
The entry fee has been reduced to $90 per player or $360 per team. It covers the greens fee, cart, a box lunch and prizes.
Like last year, teams will be asked to pick up their boxed lunch before going to their assigned hole, and awards will be announced on social media.
“The tournament will be slightly modified again this year as we continue to keep all participants safe, but we expect it will be another fantastic event," Leonard said.
Hood's father died from colon cancer in 1979. He wasn't sure hospice was around then, but it's a significant reason why he plays in the tournament every year.
"I think it's a great cause, I really do," Hood said.
