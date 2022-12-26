For local sports fans, the final week of 2022 has plenty of opportunities to get out and support the local athletes and teams.
Bob Wettig Tournament
RICHMOND - The 16th Annual Bob Wettig Memorial Tournament, hosted by Richmond High School, is set for Dec. 27 and 28. The 12-team field is always competitive and fans are treated to quality action on the hardwood each and every year.
The teams are divided into four Pools for round-robin action on the opening day. The second day sends teams to three brackets. The Gold Bracket will feature the first place teams from each Pool. The Silver Bracket will feature the second place teams and the Bronze Bracket will have all the third place teams from pool play.
Greensburg (3-2) is the defending champions and is joined in Pool A by Seton Catholic (5-4) and Monroe Central (2-5).
Pool B consists for Rushville (1-5), Richmond (4-3) and Heritage (4-1).
Pool C is made up of Indy HomeSchool, Lawrenceburg (3-2) and Indianapolis Tindley (4-4).
Tournament runner-up from last year Bloomington South (5-3) is joined in Pool D by Eastern Hancock (6-1) and North Decatur (4-1).
Games will be played at the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School and at Lingle Court at IU East.
Other boys games
South Decatur (4-2) will be competing in the Edinburgh Tournament beginning Tuesday and running through Wednesday. The Cougars open the tournament against Victory College Prep (2-3) at noon Tuesday.
Other first round games include Indianapolis Lutheran (3-2) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (4-3) at 10 a.m., Hagerstown (1-6) vs. Edinburgh (5-2) at 2 p.m. and Austin (1-4) vs. Hauser (3-3) at 4 p.m.
Batesville (5-2) is hosting a 4-team tournament Dec. 29. The Bulldogs take on Waldron (4-3) at 10 a.m. Jennings County (8-0) faces North Harrison (1-4) at noon.
Oldenburg Academy (3-3) is at Waldron Tuesday. The junior varsity game is set for 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Greensburg (9-4) returns to action at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Class 3A No. 9 Danville (11-2).
North Decatur (10-5) travels to Shenandoah (5-7) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rushville travels to Northridge for tournament action Dec. 29 and 30. The Lady Lions (6-7) face NorthWood (7-5) at 11:30 a.m. and Ft. Wayne Dwenger (6-8) at 4 p.m. on Day 1.
Batesville (5-8) takes on tournament host Waldron (3-9) at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tri-West (4-9) faces Switzerland County (8-4) at 10:30 a.m.
Jac-Cen-Del (6-6) is scheduled to compete in the Triton Central Tournament Dec. 27 and 28. The Lady Eagles face Northeastern (9-4) at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Oldenburg Academy (6-5) hosts Waldron (3-9) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wrestling
CONNERSVILLE - Some of the top wrestlers in the state will be converging on the Spartan Bowl in Connersville for the 2022 Spartan Classic Dec. 29 and 30.
Greensburg and Rushville will be competing in this annually tough tournament.
Class 3A No. 3 Greenfield-Central is the top ranked team at the tournament.
State ranked wrestlers in tournament
- 106: No. 5 Kealen Fuller of East Noble, No. 11 Heather Crull of Northeastern, No. 18 Gunner Butt of New Palestine
- 113: No. 7 Blake Byerley of East Noble
- 120: None
- 126: No. 7 Griffin Ingalls of Fishers, No. 12 Tylin Thrine of New Castle, No. 14 Jesus Aquino-Morales of Union County
- 132: No. 13 Justice Thornton of Columbus North
- 138: No. 17 Brevan Thrine of New Castle; No. 18 Luke Reid of Valparaiso, No. 20 Jason Shuey of Columbus North
- 145: No. 16 Asher Ratliff of Columbus North
- 152: No. 18 Isaiah Holden of Greenfield-Central
- 160: No. 3 Jeb Presctel of Jasper, No. 19 John Rushenberg of Bishop Chatard
- 170: No. 3 Clay Guenin of Greenfield-Central
- 182: None
- 195: No. 15 Orlan Foster of Connersville
- 220: None
- 285: No. 19 Tim Long of Richmond
