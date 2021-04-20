South Decatur's girls basketball team will host a drive through fundraiser pork chop dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the high school. The meal tickets costs $10 and can be reserved by calling the school at 812-591-3330.
Proceeds will help offset the loss of attendance at basketball games this past season, as well as help next year's team with equipment upgrades.
"I expect more players to be on the team next year, so getting an upgrade in the areas of uniforms, team gear, balls, etc. is much needed," SD coach Tyler Johnson said. "The pork chop dinner is going to help fund a lot of our summer activities as well. We have a full slate of games, camps and shootouts for the upcoming summer."
