GREENSBURG – Melina Wilkison ended her stellar career at Greeensburg High School by helping lead the Pirates to a semi-state appearance. She was named MVP of the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference after leading the conference in multiple hitting categories, while also shining defensively in center field.
GCHS coach Wade Hersley said Wilkison winning the MVP is special.
"It means a lot to us and it also goes to show the other coaches in the conference recognize her talent and what she brings to the game," Hersley said. "I think it's been a while that a non-pitcher has won the MVP."
Wilkison will continue her career at The Ohio State University.
Q&A
1. What was your reaction when you found out you were named MVP?
"It was awesome! Knowing that coaches around the area voted for me is an accomplishment and I could have not done it without my team."
2. What accomplishments are you most proud of from this season?
"My biggest accomplishment is being a senior leader, on one of the best teams around, and earning our regional title."
3. What was your favorite play or game?
"My favorite play was my three-run home run against Franklin County during sectionals. The feeling was matchless."
4. What will you miss the most about playing for Greensburg?
"What I will miss most about playing for Greensburg is the constant support from our community. I'm going to miss representing our school and giving it everything we had in every game, no matter who believed in us."
