Mt Lawn Speedway will be back in action Sunday after a two-week layoff for Memorial Day weekend and several local high school graduation celebrations.
Racing will consist of Modifieds, Stock Compacts, Crown Vics, Pro Compacts, Vintage Sprint Cars and CRA Street Stocks.
Modified car counts have been excellent for the first two weeks of the season with 27 and 22, respectively. Jeff Lane, Week 1 winner, and Austin Coe of Fort Wayne, Week 2 winner, will both be on hand this week. Week 2 fast qualifier Ryan Amonett of New Castle driving for Scott Chew of Knightstown, Andy Cowan of Modoc, Harold Scott of New Castle and Don Skaggs of Modoc (all six are former Raintree 100 winners) will be in attendance.
Jason Atkinson of Mooreland will be at the wheel of Danny Acrey’s CRA Street Stock attempting to expand his point lead in that division. Acrey is a former driver at Mt Lawn, plus other local tracks, and is a member of the Mt Lawn Hall of Fame.
The Atkinson/Acrey combination has won three of the first four series point events this year and is in first place in the point standings. Atkinson has won at Anderson Speedway, Shadybowl Speedway in DeGraff, Ohio, and this past weekend at Winchester Speedway. He also finished second at Salem Speedway.
It won’t be easy for Atkinson as he will have stiff competition from Mt Lawn veteran Jeff Lane of Knightstown. Lane will be driving Lloyd Davis’s Street Stock. Davis is from Cambridge City.
Andrew Teepe of Indianapolis is second in points this year has and has considerable experience at Mt Lawn will also provide some stiff competition to Atkinson. Other commitments have been received from Mark Eads Jr. of Indy, Mike Kestler, Kimmy Grieg of Indy and Jordan Hahn.
The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., practice and grandstand gates open at 4, with racing getting underway at 6 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, while children 10 and under are free.
Mt Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W, just five miles west of New Castle.
