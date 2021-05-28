VERSAILLES – Host South Ripley eliminated the North Decatur in Thursday’s baseball sectional by the final of 4-0.
Brady Linkel picked up the win for South Ripley. Linkel surrendered no runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out 16 and walking zero.
Jacob Mirick took the loss for North. The left-hander allowed six hits and four runs over six innings, striking out five.
Reid Messer and Trent Gauck each collected one hit for the Chargers.
Bryce Franklin and Dalton Smith each collected multiple hits for South Ripley.
Season assessment
The Chargers finished 9-10 overall and placed third in the Mid-Hoosier Conference.
They had a team batting average of .291 and a collective ERA of 4.2.
“I consider the year a success on several levels,” coach Steve Stirn said. “I believe that we grew individually and collectively over the course of our season. I appreciate the effort and commitment of our players and loyalty of our fan base.”
North will lose three seniors to graduation: Connor Messer, Trent Gauck and Noah Howell.
“Connor, Trent and Noah provided outstanding leadership and production on the field,” Stirn said. “I believe that we have several young players to build around who gained some valuable experience this year.”
