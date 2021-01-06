VERSAILLES – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs suffered a 49-24 loss Tuesday at South Ripley in the first round of the Ripley County Tournament.
“It is always disappointing when you are eliminated from the Ripley County Tournament," BHS coach Bryan Helvie said. "We got off to a decent start, but struggled to get some shots to fall.”
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 21-5 in the second to fall behind 28-11 at halftime.
The third quarter was much of the same with the Lady Raiders extending the lead to 40-19.
"South Ripley gave us some trouble with their length and we just turned the ball over too many times,” Helvie said.
Batesville (5-9) was led in scoring by sophomore Makayla Granger-Young with 18 points, including three 3-pointers.
The Lady Raiders (7-3) were led in scoring by Rachel Meyer with 15 points.
JV action
Batesville junior varsity team lost to South Ripley Tuesday night in the first round of the Ripley County tourney, 39-29.
Claire Saner was the high scorer for the Bulldogs with 12 points, followed by Ava Hanson with eight. Other scorers for the Dogs were Madelyn Pohlman four, Kaylin Hinners three and Cora Deputy two.
Up next
Batesville will play Friday in the consolation game against the host Milan Indians. Tip time is 5:30 p.m.
