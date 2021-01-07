VERSAILLES – Batesville managed to hold the high-powered South Ripley offense 22 points below its average during Wednesday’s game.
However, the Bulldogs also scored well below their average offensively, falling to the Raiders 49-37 during the first round of the Ripley County tournament.
BHS coach Aaron Garrett knew how important it would be control the tempo against the fast-paced Raiders, while also scoring buckets – something they struggled with.
“I was very proud of the effort on the defensive end and concentration taking the scout to the game floor,” Garrett said. “Holding the Raiders to 49 points when they were averaging 71 is quite the accomplishment.”
Batesville held South Ripley scoreless in the second quarter. Garrett said they held the Raiders scoreless for a stretch that lasted 8 minutes and 35 seconds. However, they didn’t capitalize like he would’ve liked.
The four points from the Bulldogs in the second quarter made it a 15-14 Raiders lead at the half.
The separation came in the third quarter when South Ripley outscored Batesville 18-8.
“Offensively, we generated good looks but did not get some timely shots to fall,” Garrett said. “The misses, combined with untimely turnovers, created a stretch we didn't recover from ultimately.”
The Bulldogs shot 37 percent from the floor. They were just 13 percent from behind the arc (2-for-15).
RJ Powell was the lone Batesville player to reach double figures. He scored 14 points, while also leading the team with four steals and three assists.
Sam Voegele led the team with seven rebounds and scored eight points.
Rounding out the scoring for Batesville were Tom Raver six, Cole Werner five and Calvin Sherwood four.
It's South Ripley's second win over the Bulldogs. The Raiders won 76-51 in early December, which was Batesville's first game of the season following a quarantine period.
South Ripley shot 45 percent from the field in the rematch, including sinking six 3 pointers.
Cody Samples scored a game-high 17 points, while Jaden Peetz added 14 points.
JV action
Batesville’s junior varsity squad led by 10 going into the fourth quarter and managed to hold off South Ripley 37-33.
Cole Pride led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Also scoring were Alec Bunselmeier seven, Cody Mohr five, Brady Westerfeld five, Zach Wade four and Kasin Hughes one.
Up next
Batesville (1-8) will play Milan in the consolation game Saturday. Tip-off will be at 5:30 p.m.
South Ripley (8-1) will play Jac-Cen-Del, which beat Milan 71-63, in the championship set for 8 p.m. Both games will be played at Milan.
