GREENSBURG – South Decatur’s cross country teams hosted an invitational at Southeast Baptist Camp in Greensburg. South Ripley claimed the team titles for the boys and for the girls.
South hosted Senior Night to spotlight seniors Ali Boilanger, Raistlin Lee and Griffey Storm.
For the girls, the Lady Raiders finished with 43 followed by Jac-Cen-Del 56, South Decatur 61, North Decatur 68, Hauser 131 and Southwestern incomplete.
All the Lady Cougars posted season best times. South was led by Emma Gatewood in seventh in 24:14. Kate Hamilton was ninth in 24:29. Bridget Nobbe finished 11th in 25:27 followed by Brayley Sundal 16th in 25:51, Clair Schoettmer 19th in 27:17, Elizabeth Flessner 24th in 27:45, Abigail Collins 26th in 28:09, Addison Baltus 30 in 28:42 and Sami Storm 40th in 35:49.
North was led by Jenna Walton in sixth in 23:35. Gracie Osting was eighth in 24:23. Paige Reisman was 15th in 25:43 followed by Addie Gauck 18th in personal best 26:13, Ellie Cox 23rd in 27:35, Hannah Allen 34th in personal best 30:03, Lauren Holloway 36th in 32:06, Paige Wessler 38th in 33:26 and Philomenia Niese 43rd in 38:28.
For the boys, South Ripley took first with 32 followed by South Decatur 73, Southwestern 78, Hauser 88, North Decatur 89, JCD incomplete and Morristown incomplete.
For South, Trevor Newby crossed the line fourth in 19:04. Jack Hamilton was 12th in a career best 20:27 followed by Tyler Hibberd 22nd in season best 21:35, Chase Kalli 28th in season best 22:15, Damian Jackson 32nd in career best 22:26, Terry Redelman 34th in season best 22:59, Josh Shouse 39th in 23:26, Donovan Hale 42nd in 24:55, Raistlin Lee 50th in season best 32:51 and Griffey Storm 51st in season best 35:15.
Aiden O’Dell led North Decatur in 13th with a personal best 20:37. Charlie Kramer was 19th in a personal best 21:07 followed by Brandan Gearhart 24th in 21:48, Owen Geis 26th in 21:58, Caleb Bowels 27th in 22:10, Lance Nobbe 28th in personal best 28:22, Adam Mack 31st in 23:04, Ryan Hancock 35th in 23:09, Chris Gauck 43rd in personal best 25:04, Jack Cathey 45th in 25:43, Ethan Neimeyer 46th in 27:32, Cameron Medsker 47th in 28:37 and Collin Bryant 49th in 30:07.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.