MILAN - The Jac-Cen-Del Eagles lost 85-53 on Saturday night against South Ripley in the championship of the Ripley County tournament.
Just three nights earlier, JCD went on the road and played one of its best games of the season, winning 71-63 at Milan. Will Neal (21 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Wyatt Day (19 points, five 3-pointers) led the Eagles over the Indians, but on Saturday it was all Raiders.
The Eagles were able to keep it close throughout the first quarter and trailed 22-16 after one. But the game was decided in the second as the Jac-Cen-Del basket seemed to have a lid on it while the South Ripley hoop must have looked as big as a fruit basket. The Raiders dismantled the Eagles on their way to a 49-point first half and a 22-point lead at the break.
The JCD boys continued to battle but could never get closer than 17 the rest of the way.
Jac-Cen-Del shot a season low 37 percent, while the Raiders shot a blistering 59 percent, including hitting nine 3s.
Scoring for Jac-Cen-Del: Cam Gehl 13, Day 11, Landon Turner nine, Matt Dickman six, Justin Swinney six, Neal five, Christian Comer three.
These two teams will battle one more time in the final game of the season, Feb. 26 in Osgood.
