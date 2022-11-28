BROOKVILLE - The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife plans to stock approximately 1,500 rainbow trout into the Brookville Lake tailwater this week. Stocked trout will average 9 inches in length and supplement an existing population of brown and rainbow trout.
The tailwater is a 2-mile stretch of the East Fork of the Whitewater River that runs through Brookville. Approximately 1,500 rainbow trout and 2,600 brown trout are stocked there annually, providing a unique opportunity for anglers to target trout in southeastern Indiana. The tailwater is cooler than most Indiana streams during the summer, giving trout the potential to survive and grow over multiple years.
Special trout fishing regulations for the tailwater include a 7-inch minimum length limit for rainbow trout and an 18-inch minimum length limit for brown trout. The daily bag limit is five trout, only one of which can be a brown trout. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only for all Indiana rivers and streams from Jan. 1 to April 14. Anglers targeting trout need to possess a trout stamp in addition to an Indiana fishing license.
Trout anglers can look forward to continued quality fishing opportunities for rainbow and brown trout in the tailwater in the coming years. For more information on fish stockings, see visit dnr.IN.gov/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking/.
-Information provided
