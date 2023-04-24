INDIANAPOLIS — The Rushville boys and girls track and field teams got a chance to compete with some top ranked Indianapolis schools this past weekend at theDennis McNulty Invitational at Warren Central. Both teams managed to snag a few points in the stellar competition.
“We had some awesome individual performances on both sides. We don’t get many chances to compete at this level, but most of our kids rose to the occasion and took advantage of this opportunity to get better,” Coach Amy Tush said.
Leading the girls with another personal record height in the pole vault was senior Cyndi Tush. She cleared a height of 10-6 which earned her third place and the only medal of the night for the Lady Lions.
“She just keeps getting better and just at the right time,” Pole Vault Coach Greg Pratt said. “She has 11-0 plus in her. The ultimate goal these last few weeks is to get the timing right on that new longer pole she moved onto last week, her progression has not maxed out just yet.”
Also scoring for the Lady Lions was Indya Burnett in the long jump (8th place); the 4x800 team of Olivia Wehr, Maddy Hankins, Mikayla Herbert, and Mia Norvell (7th place); and the 4x400 team of Trisha Morgan, Bell Westphal, Mia Norvell, and Yanitza Norvell (7th place).
On the boys side, scoring for the Lions was senior Ryan Schindler, fifth in the 2-mile with another personal record; senior Brian Simmermon 7th in the shot put; and the 4x100 team of Dayton Bates, Harper Miller, Chase Woolf, and Tristan Norris (7th place).
Other notable performers were Dylan Thompson with a PR in the discus; Schindler and Charlie Sterrett with a PR’s in the mile, and Elijah Biggs with a PR in the 800 meters.
Staff Reports
