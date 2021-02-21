NEW CASTLE - The Lady Lion gymnastics team finished second in a tri-meet with New Castle and Jay County. The Lady Trojans finished first with 103.95 followed by Rushville 93.675 and Jay County 81.20. Rushville is 8-1 on the season.
Freshman Bell Westphal led the team placing fourth in the all-around with a personal best score of 31.425. Westphal scored a career best 8.45 on vault, 7.25 on bars, career best 7.45 on beam and a career best 8.275 on floor.
Nova Tackett was seventh in the all-around with 30.6. She scored 8.5 on vault, 7.7 on bars, 6.3 on beam and 8.1 on floor.
Cora Emory placed eighth in the all-around with a career best 30.325. She scored 8.55 on vault, a career best 6.4 on bars, 6.85 on beam and a career best 8.525 on floor.
Annie Thoman took 10th in the all-around with 29.275. She scored 8.25 on vault, 7.4 on bars, 5.3 on beam and 8.325 on floor.
Katie Thoman finished 13th in the all-around with a 28.125. She scored 8.3 on vault, 6.0 on bars, 5.65 on beam and a career best 8.175 on floor.
Hailey Abell took 14th in the all-around with a score of 24.7. Abell received 7.4 on vault, 3.55 on bars, 6.4 on beam and a career best 7.35 on floor.
Emma Philpot had a career best 7.05 on floor, a 6.15 on bars and 6.35 on beam.
Alexis Fenimore scored 7.75 on vault, 5.0 on beam and 7.725 on floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.