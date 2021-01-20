CONNERSVILLE – The Lady Lion gymnastics team traveled to Connersville for a 4-team meet with the Lady Spartans, Union County and Franklin County. Rushville came out on top with a team total of 95.8. Connersville was second with 93.5 followed by Union County 32.525 and Franklin County 32.2.
Rushville’s Nova Tackett placed fourth in the all-around with a 31.725. She was second on the vault with 8.45, third on bars with a career best 8.375, fifth on beam with 7.175 and sixth on the floor with a 7.725.
Rushville’s Bell Westphal took sixth in the all-around with a 30.55. She placed third on the vault with 8.4, first on bars with 8.6, 11th on beam with 5.75 and fifth on the floor with 7.8.
Katie Thoman took eighth in the all-around for Rushville with a career best 29.325. She placed sixth on the vault with a career best 8.25, 14th on the bars with 5.1, second on the beam with a career best 7.975 and third on the floor with a career best 8.0.
Rushville’s Annie Thoman finished ninth in the all-around with a 29.25. She was seventh on the vault with 8.15, eighth on bars with a career best 7.5, ninth on the beam with 6.25 and 10th on the floor with 7.35.
Cora Emory took 10th in the all-around with a career best 29.1. She was 10th on the vault with 8.0, 12th on bars with a career best 5.825, fourth on the beam with 7.3 and fourth on the floor with 7.975.
Hailey Abell finished 15th on the vault with a 7.15, 16th on the beam with 4.85 and 16th on the floor with 4.325.
Emma Philpot finished 10th on the bars with a career best 7.325, sixth on the beam with a career best 7.075 and 13th on the floor with a career best 6.75.
Mallory McDaniel placed 14th on the floor with a 6.4.
