ZIONSVILLE – The RCHS cross country teams competed in the Early Bird Cross Country Meet hosted by Zionsville.
Senior Kyle Stanley continued to lead the Lions with a 30th place finish, out of 161 runners, on the rolling 4K course with a time of 14:20. Sophomore Charlie Sterrett led the underclassman race with a 42nd place showing with a personal best time of 14:57.
The freshman/sophomore boys alone in the Fresh/Soph race finished ninth out of the 13 complete teams.
The girls were led by junior Olivia Wehr and not far behind senior Savannah Westphal. They finished 59th and 64th respectively out of the 200-girl field of runners.
Junior Ashley Whitham, sophomore Mia Norvell and sophomore Maddy Hankins all had personal bests at the 4K distance.
The teams return to action Saturday, Aug. 28 in the Rushville Classic.
Boys 4k Results
Kyle Stanley – 30th – 14:20
Hunter Parmerlee – 42nd – 15:06
Charlie Sterrett – 40th – 14:57
Isaac Krodel – 48th – 15:26
Wyatt Jacobs – 47th – 15:24
Trenton Dyer – 57th – 15:16
Dustin King – 71st – 17:00
Ryan Schindler 79th – 15:56
Jacob Lilly – 77th -17:57
Girls 4k Results
Olivia Wehr – 59th – 18:47
Savannah Westphal – 64th – 18:50
Mia Norvell – 124th – 20:38
Maddy Hankins – 205th -20:51
Yanitza Norvell – 150th – 24:39
Jorja Ellis – 196th – 25:57
Lanea Adams – 192nd – 25:28
