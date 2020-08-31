RUSHVILLE - The RCHS cross country teams hosted New Palestine, Mt. Vernon and Whiteland in action on the local course Saturday.
For the girls, New Palestine ran away with the team title with a score of 24. Mt. Vernon was next with 42 followed by Whiteland 65 and Rushville 110.
New Palestine senior Brenna Shaw won the race with a time of 19:59.
Freshman Maddy Hankins led the way for the Lady Lions with a 19th place finish in a time of 24:31. Sofia Kemple and Abby Herbert finished 22nd and 23rd with times of 25:12 and 25:45. Yanitza Norvell and Cyndi Tush finished 27th and 28th with times of 27:06 and 27:13. Ashley Whitham and Mia Norvell came in 30th and 31st in 28:02 and 29:00. Lanea Adams finished in 34th place with a time of 34:37. All of the girls achieved their season best time.
For the boys, Mt. Vernon won the team competition with 21 followed by Whtieland 40, Rushville 75 and New Palestine 116.
Mt. Vernon's Austin Rush won the race with a time of 17:17.
For the Lions, Kyle Stanley had a strong race to finish in sixth overall with a time of 17:57. Caleb Krodel and Ryan Schindler came in 14th and 17th with times of 18:46 and 19:02. Trenton Dyer and Adam Bousman placed 19th and 21st with times of 19:27 and 19:28. Charlie Sterrett and Sam Sterrett finished 23rd and 25th with times of 19:47 and 19:57. Heath Barada placed 34th with a time of 21:30. All of the boys ran their season best time.
The Rushville boys and girls cross country teams will be in action next Saturday at the Union City Invitational.
-Information provided
