SHELBYVILLE – Blue River Cross County Venue in Shelbyville was the site of the Triton Central Early Bird Invitational.
For the girls, Franklin Central took top honors with 24 followed by Greenfield-Central 72, Rushville 85, Decatur Central 88 and Greenwood 91.
The Rushville girls were led by senior Jaeda Miller who finished seventh overall with a time of 22:18. Olvia Wehr and Sofia Kemple finished 16th and 19th with times 25:07 and 26:14. Abby Herbert and Cyndi Tush finished 23rd and 26th with times of 27:44 and 28:32. Yanitza Norvell and Mia Norvell came in 33rd and 36th with times of 31:16 and 33:32. Lanea Adams finished 38th with a time of 37:58.
Franklin Central’s Ella DesJean won the girls race with a time of 19:57.
“This race was a really good start for the girls. Today was an important experience early in the season to get back to competition and set a baseline for the season. The girls all have great potential for improvement and I am looking forward to tracking their growth all season,” Coach Jim Marlatt said.
On the boys side, Greenwood took first with a score of 29 followed by Rushville 42, Decatur Central 69 and Triton Central 97.
The Lions were led by Kyle Stanley who finished second with a time of 18:12. Caleb Krodel and Ryan Schindler finished 5th and 9th with times of 19:24 and 20:06. Charlie Sterrett and Adam Bousman came in 12th and 14th with times of 20:31 and 20:35. Heath Barada and Trenton Dyer finished 24th and 26th with times of 21:49 and 22:44. Greenwood’s Conner Watson won the boys race with a time of 17:49.
“The guys have really been looking forward to the opportunity to race again and they got off to a very good start to the season. This team has the potential for an excellent season, but there is still a lot of work to do. Today was a great first step,” Marlatt said.
The Rushville cross country teams will next be in action on Saturday, Aug. 29, hosting a 4-team meet with Mount Vernon, New Palestine and Whiteland.
