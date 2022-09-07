RUSHVILLE - Rushville's annual soccer alumni game is set for Saturday following the Lions' conference battle with Connersville.
Organizers said approximately 50 former players are slated to take the field Saturday.
The Lions face Connersville at 10 a.m. The men's alumni game is set for 12:30 p.m. and the women's alumni game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.
There is no admission fee to attend the alumni games, but donations are being accepted. All proceeds from the event will benefit the John Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund. John Foster was a huge part of the Rushville soccer program, having coached in Rushville for 14 years and at RCHS for 12 years. He began coaching in the Rush County Youth Soccer program.
Coach Foster loved to say, "I'm done coaching after this group of players graduates,” just to say the same thing the next year. Coach Foster was an unwavering supporter of the players off the field. From helping students explore college paths to attending their other events (concerts, other sports, etc.), he wanted them to know he cared about each and every one of them as not just a soccer player, but a person.
If you wish to donate, donations can be submitted to Ethan Foster via Venmo and check or directly to Rush County Community Foundation. When using Venmo, funds should be sent to @JohnFosterFund. Checks can be made payable to Rush County Community Foundation and include John Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund on the memo line. Once the fund has been established (after the event), donations will be accepted via the RCCF website as well. Funds are being raised on behalf of the RCCF.
The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating member of the RCHS soccer community each year beginning in 2023.
