Rushville's track teams traveled to Tri for a tri-meet with the Titans and Union County. Both the Lions and Lady Lions brought home the team titles.
For the Lions, Jonathan Starke pulled away with a win in the 800 in a lifetime best of 2:17. Ryan Schindler came away with another win in the 1600 and a PR in his 4x800 split while freshman Hunter Parmerlee was victorious in the 3200.
Carter Tague and Sam Barada had a 1-2 finish in the 400 respectively. In the 100, Harper Miller placed first with a time of :11.40 and Chase Woolf placed second with a time of :12.08. In the 200, Miller placed first with a time of :23.9 and Ashton Hammond placed third with :25.5.
In the 4x100 relay, the team of Norris, Hammond, Woolf and Miller placed first.
In the field events, Trenton Dyer was victorious in the high jump with a PR of 6-0. Dylan Thompson came in second with a jump of 5-8.
According to Coach Wagner, the boys looked great despite the grueling downpours of rain.
In the shot put, Jayden Roosa placed second with a personal best throw of 41-2.5. Lane Beard followed up with a fourth place finish.
For the Lady Lions, senior Savannah Westphal had a near best time in the 1600 where she was victorious. Senior Lilly Krodel was second in the 100 hurdles as was Trisha Morgan in the 400. Mia Norvell and Katie Ripberger took first in the 800 and 300 hurdles with solid performances in their events.
In the 100, Railyn Combs placed first with a time of :13.7 and Belle Westphal placed second with a time of :15.09. In the 200, Westphal placed second with a time of :29.9 and Gabrielle Pavey placed third with a time of :31.1.
For the 4x100 relay, the team of Burnett, Stanley, Westphal and Combs placed first.
In the field events, Indya Burdett and Nova Tackett tied for third in the high jump. In the throws, Jenna Lawler placed first in the shot put and second in the discus. Annie Thoman placed first in the discus. Katie Tabeling also placed second in the shot put.
