Rushville Consolidated High School will begin selling all-sports tickets in the athletic office beginning Aug. 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Tickets will also be on sale at the first two home football games. These tickets will cover all regular home athletic contests, but does not include tournaments.
RCHS will be charging admission for 2022 baseball and softball games and all-sport tickets will be accepted there as well.
Golden Lion: $60
Adult: $50
Student: $40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.