RUSHVILLE - The RCHS track teams faced Shelbyville and Southwestern in the home opener. The Lions and Lady Lions took first place in the team competitions.
For the boys, Rushville's 4x800 relay team of Wyatt Jacobs, Isaac Krodel, Hunter Parmerlee and Charlie Sterret had a winning time of 9:30. Senior Kyle Stanley was first in the 1600 in 4:43 and first in the 3200 in 10:32.
For the sprints, Harper Miller led the way for the Lions sprinters with first place finishes in both the 100 and the 200. Miller had times of :11.72 and :24.12. The 4x100 relay team of Ashton Hammond, Harper Miller, Chase Woolf, and Jayden Roosa also placed first with a time of :46.0.
In the hurdles, Dylan Thompson placed first in 110 hurdles with a time of :17.33. Thompson also placed first in the 300 hurdles with a time of :46.3. Rounding out placings at the track were Ashton Hammond in 200. Brian Simmermon and Ashton Reece also placed in the hurdles.
In the field of events, Carter Tague and Tristan Norris took 1-2 in the long jump with leaps of 19-11.5 and 19-11. Brody Miller and Jacob Hampton captured 1-2 in the pole vault. In the high jump, Thompson placed second with a jump of 5-10.
Layne Beard placed first in the shot put with a personal best of 39-1. Rounding out scorers in the field event was Layne Beard in the discus, Jayden Roosa in shot put, and Nick Pavey in the discus. Jacob Hampton also placed fourth in the high jump.
For the Lady Lions, the 4x800 team of Westphal, Hankins, Wehr, Norvell posted a winning time of 11:27. Savannah Westphal took first place in both the 1600 with a time of 6:25 and 3200. Olivia Wehr won the 400. Maddy Hankins won the 800.
In the 100, Railyn Combs finished first with a time of :13.8 seconds. Combs also received first in the 200 with a time of :29.46.
Rounding out first place finishes were the 4x400 team of Combs, Morgan, Tush, and Krodel.
The 4x100 relay team of Krodel, Ripberger, Warner, and Combs finished third with a time of :57.1. Rounding out placings were Maddy Hankins finishing second in the 1600 and Olivia Wehr in the 3200; Lilly Krodel second in both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles; Trisha Morgan third in the 100 hurdles; and Katie Ripberger third in the 300 hurdles.
The Lady Lions had a strong performance in the field events being led by Cyndi Tush in the pole vault with a near personal record of 9-0. Annie Thoman finished first in the discus with a personal record of 100-11. Jenna Lawler had a first place throw in the shot put with a distance of 33-9.
Other notable performances in the field events were Tacket and Burdett in the long jump and high jump capturing 2-3 in both. Katie Tabeling placed second in the shot put and discus with throws of 31-0 and 96-5.
Distance Coach Amy Tush said, "RCHS on the track did an excellent job tonight. They brought home several first and second places and dominated every event. These boys never cease to amaze me with their enthusiasm to compete. We are moving in the right direction and holding the course as a complete team."
Throws Coach Jacob Bentley added, "As a team, I thought we did well. I think both boys and girls are very well rounded. In terms of the throws, for the girls, they are certainly a very impressive group. They are one of the most talented groups from top to bottom that I have coached, starting off with Annie Thoman. I was excited to see all of her work pay off in the discus. For the boys, the group is certainly young, but there is no shortage of talent. Whether that is Layne Beard who continues to only improve, but also guys like Jayden Roosa and Austin Kennedy. Dylan Thompson also threw the discus for the very first time tonight. I really believe that he can be a huge contributor to the discus."
Coach Isaac Sliger said, "Overall, our boys and girls teams did a great job picking up their first wins of the season against Shelbyville and Southwestern. We had numerous PR's from varsity and JV events and were excited to see the leadership from not only our captains and seniors, but also several underclassmen such as Harper Miller, Railyn Combs, and Trisha Morgan, among others."
