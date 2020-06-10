RUSHVILLE - Through the pandemic of COVID-19, the sports world has been put on hold. From national to local, sports have taken a back seat to staying healthy.
As we move along and pass through the stages of returning to some sort of normalcy, sports organizations are putting in place the path to getting back on the playing surface.
For Rush County Youth Football, the hope is the 2020 season will be a go. Plans for the upcoming season are in the making, with the understanding that things could change from day to day or week to week depending on health concerns. Changes in dates or changes in game formats due to the health crisis will be communicated through the website www.rushcountyfb.webs.com. Registration forms for the leagues can also be obtained from the site.
RCYF will again be a part of the league with Batesville, Connersville, Greensburg and North Decatur. The schools are in close proximity to Rushville, cutting down on travel time.
The main focus for RCYF is player safety and player development.
The league will have four divisions: 5th-6th grade tackle; 3rd-4th grade tackle; 1st-2nd grade modified tackle; and kindergarten flag.
Each town will hold evaluations and split the players into equal teams. If there are two teams from one city in a division, those teams will practice together, but play as separate Rushville teams.
Teams will consist of around 15 players and Rushville hopes to have two teams per division. Teams this size allow for better player development and player retention. Teams will use a similar offense and defense as the Lions use on Friday night. This will help develop the players throughout the system and prepare them for the move to middle school and high school football.
Practice is set to start July 27. Games are scheduled to start with an inter-squad game on Aug. 9. Games will run through Oct. 3. On Oct. 3, there will be a one-day tournament for all divisions except kindergarten.
Registration information on cost and forms can be found on the website. Equipment distribution, weigh-ins and player evaluations will be held behind BRMS at the practice field from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9 or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Players need to be registered prior to attending the distribution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.