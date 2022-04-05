Southwestern (Hanover) scored in five of the seven innings at North Decatur on Monday en route to the 11-2 victory in the Chargers' baseball home opener.
The Rebels scored one run in the first and two in the second which included a double by Zach Cole and single by Jameson Lewis. The Rebels added three in the top of the fourth inning before the Chargers got on the board with a run in the home-half of the fourth.
Southwestern added to the lead with three runs in the sixth with RBIs from Lewis, Mason Lichlyter and Tanner Jacobs. The Rebels scored two in the seventh. North added a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Cole picked up the win for Southwestern on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits through 6 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and no walks, striking out 13 and walking zero. Gage Ponder threw 2/3 of an inning in relief.
Reid Messer took the loss for Chargers. Messer went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out two. Ty Litmer pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Offensively for North, Jacob Mirick went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Messer had a double and scored a run. Tyler Field and Litmer both singled for the Chargers.
