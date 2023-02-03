GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Bicentennial has selected and announced the Top 200 athletes in Decatur County history. Due to rescheduled basketball games this winter, recipients of this honor are scheduled to be recognized Feb. 21 when the Greensburg Pirates host the North Decatur Chargers in boys basketball action.
The ceremony will be held between the junior varsity (6 p.m. tip) and varsity games. If you are an athlete to be honored, make sure to RSVP to John Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us. To those unable to attend for any reason, a friend or family member can accept.
Nominations were sought at the beginning of 2022 on Facebook and a selection committee was formed to ensure representation of all sports and from all of the schools and communities in the county, going back as far as 1894. Congratulations to all those selected.
Information provided
