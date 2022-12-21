GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Bicentennial has selected and announced the Top 200 athletes in Decatur County history. Recipients of this honor are scheduled to be recognized Friday when the Pirates host North Decatur on boys basketball action.
The ceremony will be held between the junior varsity and varsity games. If you are an athlete to be honored, make sure to RSVP to John Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us. To those unable to attend for any reason, a friend or family member can accept.
Nominations were sought at the beginning of the year on Facebook and a selection committee was formed to ensure representation of all sports and from all of the schools and communities in the county, going back as far as 1894. Congratulations to all those selected.
This ceremony will mark the end of a year long series of events celebrating the Greensburg and Decatur County Bicentennial.
Information provided
