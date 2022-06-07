LIBERTY - Liberty County Club hosted an 11-team sectional field Monday. Richmond held off Connersville to clam the team title.
The Red Devils finished with a 331 team total. The Spartans took second with 336. Northeastern was third with 345.
Connersville's Cooper Kinney was the sectional medalist with a round of 76.
Centerville's Brady Moore (79), Union County's Nick Orr (81) and Tri's Gracen Huffman (86) all advanced to the regional as individuals. The top three teams and top three individuals from non-advancing teams advance to the regional at The Players Club in Yorktown.
Franklin County finished fourth with 355 followed by Union County 379, Hagerstown 385, Centerville 395, Rushville 409, Lincoln 426, Tri 427 and Union (Modoc) incomplete.
Rushville was led by Sam Smith with a (50-48) 98.
Jack Laker (49-52) and Devin Richardson (52-49) both carded 101.
Aiden Philpot shot (53-56) 109 and Cameron Jackman finished with (55-61) 116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.